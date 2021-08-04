'Married at First Sight' Couple Jose and Rachel Battle Nerves Meeting for the First Time in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Reality is hitting for Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo as they prepare to meet each other for the first time at the wedding altar. The Married at First Sight couple comes face-to-face for the first time in Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show (produced by Kinetic Content), and PopCulture has an exclusive sneak peek of the tense moments leading up to the bride and groom's big moment.

Walking down the aisle himself to stand at the front, Jose notes just how monumental it is to be actually going through with this marriage experiment after being set up by the team of matchmaking experts. "I'm about to walk out and marry a stranger," he tells the camera. "This is real life and this is happening. You know, you've prepped and planned and done all [these] things. You know, everything has happened up to this moment, and this moment is now here. That's the bottom line, that's all."

Rachel, who carries with her baggage from a failed previous relationship and watching her parents separate, is feeling a similar sense of trepidation as she prepares to say "I do." She worries before walking down the aisle, "It's happening. My last relationship crushed a part of me, and honestly, I am worried that if this doesn't work out, this might be another low where I just kind of go back to the less confident Rachel who's just a little doormat."

With the guests being asked to stand for the bride, it's just moments before Jose and Rachel meet for the first time and embark on a marriage they hope will last a lifetime. In those last moments, Jose wonders if his wife will be into him immediately — and if she isn't, if he would even be able to tell. "I don't know that I'll be able to tell right off the bat that she is attracted me," he admits. "I hope there's little things that I can catch onto and kind of take notice of, but I don't know that."

Will Jose and Rachel find a forever love in their first-time meeting? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. See more of your favorite Married at First Sight couples on PopCulture here.