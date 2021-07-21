'Married at First Sight' Grooms Talks Nerves Before Walking Down the Aisle in Season 13 Exclusive Premiere Preview

✖

Married at First Sight is kicking off its 13th season Wednesday, and the new grooms-to-be have a lot of questions looming in their head as they wait to meet their new wives at their wedding. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of the season premiere, Gil, Jose, Ryan, Zack and Johnny get together for a little bachelor bash that starts with some intense dancing and ends with a heart-to-heart.

After the guys reveal that one of them danced so hard he ripped his pants, Zack puts out to the group, "What are guys the most nervous about in terms of, you know, after the wedding?" Johnny immediately responds that the "intimacy" is the most nerve-racking part of their journey marrying a stranger, and Ryan said he's most concerned he won't be able to make a good first impression.

"I'm looking more forward to the conversation after the wedding. You're gonna meet her in that first sit-down, that first conversation, and [the experts are] like, 'What's your first question gonna be?'" he tells the group. "It's like, I don't know what my first question's gonna be."

Jose has a solution for Ryan to "bridge the gap," admitting he has written down every single question that's come to his mind to ask his bride. The rest of the guys can't help but laugh at how thoroughly prepared Jose is, but the future groom has no shame in his unusual tactic. "It may be cheesy, it may be crazy, but I wrote everything down," he says. "So there's 256 questions." Shock ripples through the group as they marvel at the number, but Jose adds that the deed is already done. "I already did it!" he repeats to the surprise of the rest of the guys.

After the night out, Johnny reflects on what he thinks his new friend Jose will need in his marriage coming forward. "I think Jose needs a wife that's going to be like, affectionate and lets him know that he's appreciated because he is unique," he tells the camera with a laugh. "He's like a Pokémon, like unique Pokémon over here, a rare Pokémon, and he needs somebody that is looking for that rare, perfect fit for me." He adds, "If I was a chick, I'd be into Jose!" Married at First Sight Season 13 premieres Wednesday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.