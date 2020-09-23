'Married at First Sight' Couple Amelia and Bennett Practice 'Intimacy Assignment' in Exclusive Preview

✖

Married at First Sight couple Amelia and Bennett are looking to deepen their connection with an "intimacy assignment" from the experts. In a PopCulture exclusive clip of the Lifetime show's all-new episode Wednesday, the newlyweds go nose-to-nose as they share affirmations and intentions with one another designed to bring them closer together emotionally and physically.

Bennett tells his wife that he is most excited to share his life with her because she brings him "joy," while she returns the sentiment, telling him, "I love your perspective on life." Affirming when they feel most emotionally connected to one another, the playwright tells his medical resident wife he loves when they are "able to share openly and honestly with each other." Amelia feels the same emotional closeness when they are "talking about tough things and working them out."

When it comes to each other's mind, Bennett loves his wife's "capacity for empathy and compassion," while she praises "all the funny things you say that make me laugh and all the big words you use that I don't know yet." On the more physical side, Bennett says he loves his wife's hips, while she loves his "beautiful face," and their plans for enhancing their sexual connection include expressing "needs and desires openly" while checking in on one another and "speaking openly" about what they need and want to each other.

"We don't have like an answer for everything yet, but right now it feels amazing to have a husband," Amelia says of the exercise's impact on their relationship. "I wouldn't have really imagined that it would actually be so amazing." The couple has been going through some growing pains as of late, as Amelia struggled with Bennett's expectations of working around the house once she starts her medical residency.

The Married at First Sight experts had concerns about this same thing when pairing the two back in July's matchmaking special, with Dr. Pepper Schwartz expressing at the time, "So what I'm saying is here's a woman we all like. We think she's a doll. And she's talented in so many ways and quirky in so many ways. But she could only be with someone who's extremely flexible, who can take what they love with them and who is also willing to be kind of a new man who would in fact take what has been traditionally the female role. And this is a guy who can do all of that." What will the future hold for the two? Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on the Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.