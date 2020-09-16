'Married at First Sight': Amelia and Bennett Disagree About Housework as She Prepares for Medical Residency in Exclusive Clip

✖

Married at First Sight newlyweds Amelia and Bennett are struggling to agree on the balance of household duties as the new bride prepares for her medical residency. The two agree to a "chore draft" in a PopCulture.com exclusive preview of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, but there are bigger issues bubbling under the surface for breadwinner Amelia and her artist husband.

When Amelia and Bennett sit down to each choose the chores they will be responsible for moving forward, the two quickly winnow down the list of things that need to be done to keep their household moving. "I'm going to answer the door in the middle of the night...and glass recycling," Amelia ponders, as Bennett marvels, "Whoa, glass recycling. Damn. OK, I'll take garbage duty." With Amelia agreeing to tend to the compost and Bennett cleaning bathrooms, the two get to one of the more unique chores on the list. "I'm going to entertain the neighbors," Amelia agrees, to which Bennett points out, "I believe it's 'smile and dance for neighbors.'" The doctor responds, "I will entertain them however I choose," with Bennett replying playfully, "That's not what the chore was that we agreed to."

It's then that a timeline for when these have to be done is established, and while Bennett advocates for a "designated chore day," Amelia tells her husband, "Just do them. Like, when it's a mess." The chore draft may have passed with minimal fighting on both parts, but Amelia does have concerns about what this dynamic will mean once she begins her intense residency and the bulk of the housework will fall to her pedicab driver beau.

"I can't really imagine that we do this chore draft for the rest of our lives," she confesses to the camera. "Once I start residency, I'm not going to have as much time to really split up the chores. And I kind of thought that with me being like the, the working moneymaker, household duties would obviously be his responsibility."

The Married at First Sight matchmakers had concerns about just this when pairing the two back in July's matchmaking special, with Dr. Pepper Schwartz noting at the time, "So what I'm saying is here's a woman we all like. We think she's a doll. And she's talented in so many ways and quirky in so many ways. But she could only be with someone who's extremely flexible, who can take what they love with them and who is also willing to be kind of a new man who would in fact take what has been traditionally the female role. And this is a guy who can do all of that." But can Bennett step it up around the house for his new family? Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on the Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.