'Married at First Sight': Christina Begs Husband Henry to 'Make a Move' With Their Marriage in Exclusive Clip

✖

Married at First Sight newlyweds Christina and Henry are having more than a little trouble on the communication side as the new bride begs her husband to "make a move" in their marriage. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), PopCulture.com has an exclusive preview of one seriously uncomfortable honeymoon lunch between the new husband and wife.

With a producer stepping in to ask Christina if she needs more clarity from the "less communicative" Henry, the flight attendant snaps that the question is "superfluous." And when the producer asks if there is anything else the two need more of from one another, Christina accuses her husband of taking a bite of his food to avoid answering the question. When Henry says he is simply listening for her answer, she tells him there needs to be more of him "being the person who takes charge in some kind of way."

Henry answers that he does "struggle" with that, adding, "I move at my own pace, which, you know, you've learned." Christina answers, "I'm just so used to straight out the gate, and that's what I was trying to avoid." Henry agrees that they appear to be "colliding a little bit" in that area, which is when Christina drops a less-than-subtle hint about her needs moving forward.

"Maybe that's why I have like issues with it because I've never experienced it," she says of her husband's slower pacing. "You get what I'm saying? If there's not an aggressor, then it just seems like it's just going to go at such a slow pace. But maybe I will get out of my comfort zone or you will, or just make a move or something." To the camera later, Christina says, frustrated, "My God! Make a move already, you know? Could I be any more clearer?" although it remains to be seen if Henry will take the hint and step it up where Christina is concerned.

The two have had a bit of tension throughout their honeymoon, with Christina expressing confusion at Henry's lack of travel and experience and Henry calling her out in the interviews as being less than helpful during their kayaking trip. With a bumpy start to their marriage, will the two be able to dig deep and find love? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. For the latest on your favorite Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.