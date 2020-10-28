'Married at First Sight': Bennett Reveals His Feelings for Amelia in Decision Day Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Bennett and Amelia aren't hiding their strong feelings for one another on Decision Day! While the coronavirus pandemic may have thrown a wrench in the earliest days of their marriage, in a PopCulture exclusive preview of Wednesday's Married at First Sight episode, it's clear the two were happy to be quarantining together.

Greeting each other with a big hug, the Married at First Sight experts trade knowing looks as the two stare lovingly at one another. "Married at First Sight has always had an eight week stop for the experiment," Dr. Pepper Schwartz tells the couple. "You are in a special, unique season. The fact that there is a deadly disease out there, it puts in perspective why you sometimes need someone at your back, not just metaphorically, but facing things that are really big and scary. Did this threat from outside factor at all"

The two agree that the threat of COVID-19 did add an interesting dynamic to their first days as a married couple. " In this moment that we're going through such strange, intense, unpredictable times, I felt so lucky," Amelia tells the panel of experts, explaining how important it is being quarantined with someone she "liked so much" and "liked being around" before praising her husband's perspective on the current state of things. Turning to Bennett, she says, "I feel like you gave me this other lens on what was going on in the world that I appreciated so much."

The playwright makes it obvious he feels the same. "You've helped me stay afloat," he tells Amelia. "I think that's the first thing that deserves mentioning." Bennett reveals that this has been the first serious romantic relationship he's been "in which a sense of love and adoration has not been coupled with a sense of danger," telling his wife that not only does he feel safe in her presence, he is also "very passionate" about her. Amelia cuts the seriousness of the moment, joking, "You don't think I'm dangerous?" earning a laugh from everyone in the room.

The matchmaking experts weren't sure if Amelia and Bennett would be right for each other in the beginning, citing her high-powered career as a doctor and his more bohemian life path as potentially problematic, but it's clear that their love for one another has surpassed all possible obstacles. What will all the couples decide on Decision Day? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on the Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.