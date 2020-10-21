'Married at First Sight': Christina and Henry Admit Their Relationship Is a 'Struggle' Ahead of Decision Day in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

With Decision Day fast approaching, Christina and Henry have some massive communication problems to resolve if they want their marriage to work. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's Married at First Sight, Christina and Henry meet with their friends to admit some tough truths about where they stand heading into the possible end of their marriage experiment.

"Basically, Henry and I are kind of at a place where it's just totally just like a friendship vibe," Christina admits, "and there's still like no spark or like want to go any further, at least on his part." While the new bride thinks she gives her all in her marriage, she tells the camera, "I feel like Henry and I are still kind of in a gray area. I actually do wanna make this work, but I can't be the only one trying. I can't give any more emotion to something that's a brick wall."

Christina continues that she was "kind of shocked" Henry has stayed with her so long after "telling me he really doesn't like me." In a flashback to just a couple of weeks ago, Christina breaks down, saying their failure to speak the same relationship language has left her feeling like he is "so checked out" and "straight-up [doesn't] want me."

She adds to her friend of her read on the situation that while Henry hasn't said any of those things directly, "I'm not an idiot, and I've been loved very deeply by many people. I don't want someone who doesn't want me." Praising herself as "a lot of fun," "not stupid," "not ugly" and "not needy," the latter of which earns a surprised look from her friend, Christina concludes, "I don't understand what's so hard about just being like you know what, like, I'm just gonna try."

Over at Henry's get-together with friend Kristin, he admits the whole marriage has been a "struggle" with honesty and communication only made "more crazy" by the coronavirus pandemic. Henry continues that the honesty issues aren't on his side. "I'm not saying I'm perfect, but I guess the lack of communication is just kind of weird to me," he says. Is there any hope left for Christina and Henry on Decision Day? Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on the Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.