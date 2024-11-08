’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’: Joe Reveals His Biggest Struggle With Magda Ahead of Couple’s Debut (Exclusive)

New 90 Day Fiancé couple, new drama. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans will get to meet newcomers Joe and Magda during the TLC show’s episode on Sunday, Nov. 10, and PopCulture.com has exclusive insight into their journey together before they make their debut.

Joe, a 34-year-old from Florida, fell head over heels for Magda, a 23-year-old volleyball player from Poland, and she’s equally all-in on their relationship, despite the couple having not met in person yet. But with Magda quitting her job in preparation for her anticipated move to the U.S., where she’s ready to start having babies as soon as possible, Joe admitted to PopCulture that he had concerns about how fast their relationship was moving.

Warner Bros/Discovery

Joe admitted that Magda’s “willingness to have children and get married” before they met in person was “kind of a new experience” for him. “I’ve never experienced that level of, I don’t know if you want to call it commitment or sort of planning, but she’s very willing to do all these things,” he told PopCulture.

Admitting that Magda was “quite forward” with their relationship from the start, Joe said he was much more content in letting things “just play out” in person before jumping into marriage and babies. “I just stress how important it is for us to meet each other and make sure we have a good connection before talking about these things and doing them,” he explained. “For me, it’s just taking my time and really getting to know the person.”

Flying 11 hours to meet Magda in person, Joe said he was impressed to see “how passionate” she is about everything. “I think we both really follow our hearts. We don’t really listen to outside influences too much, which I think you’ll see play out,” he teased. “We really do have a good connection, which I didn’t expect it to be as strong as it was.”

But will Joe and Magda’s “pure” connection be enough to get them on the same page when it comes to family planning?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.