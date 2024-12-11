‘RHOSLC’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: Meredith and Angie Go Back-and-Forth Over Bat Mitzvah Rumor

The drama between Meredith Marks and Angie Katsanevas isn’t dying down anytime soon. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars keep their feud going in Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo show after Meredith kicked Angie out of her bat mitzvah last week — and we have an exclusive sneak peek of how it all plays out.

Meredith and Angie’s issues come to a head once more during the cast trip to Mexico. As Britani Bateman and Bronwyn Newport can be heard arguing in the background of a group dinner, Angie slowly takes her seat, removing a tote bag emblazoned with the logo of the fashion label of Meredith’s son, Brooks Marks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Did you give me a gift?” Angie asks Meredith, who simply smirks in response. As Angie begins to investigate the contents of the bag, Heather Gay chimes in from down the table, “Why does she have a Brooks Marks bag?” Meredith doesn’t answer as Angie repeats the question, this time in her direction.

bravo

Continuing her inspection of the bag, Angie says snarkily of the branded bag, “I also love that you make everything a merch moment. How fun.” Meredith simply shrugs in response, keeping her cool as Angie pulls out the journal she gifted her at her bat mitzvah alongside two big bottles of the Kerastase Thermatique. (The product Lisa Barlow recommended for Britani’s “high body count hair” during last week’s episode!)



Angie is hurt at the gesture, asking Meredith, “So you think I came to your bat mitzvah with all this s-t for you? And it was passive-aggressive?” Meredith responds cooly, “I heard that you wanted everything back that you brought me, so I brought it back.”

It’s now that the women go back and forth, with Angie asking, “Is that what I said?” and Meredith countering, “Is that not what you said?” Angie repeats, “Is that what I said, Meredith?” Meredith responds, “That’s what I was told you said.” Angie demands, “That’s what I said?” Meredith questions, “Is it what you said or is it not?”

The two Housewives continue to bicker back and forth about who said what, as Heather observes in a confessional, “I swear, I’ve heard this argument before.”

The show then flashes back to Mary Cosby’s Audrey Hepburn party, where Meredith tells Angie, “I said if you want to go backwards, we can do that!” and Angie, in turn, responds, “You said if you wanna backwards, we can go backwards. You said it!” as Meredith insists, “But I don’t want to is what I just said.”

Flashing back to Heather’s confessional, the Good Time Girl author shrugs, “At least they’re consistent.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.



