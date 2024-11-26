‘Married at First Sight’: Juan Worries About Passive Aggressiveness With Karla in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight newlyweds Karla and Juan are digging into their communication styles as the Season 18 couple attempts to repair the cracks that have already started to form in their marriage.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Karla, 33, tells new husband Juan, 36, what she needs on a day-to-day basis when she gets home from working as a hairstylist.

“A huge thing for me – and this is huge,” she emphasizes, “when I get home from work, I usually take like 30 minutes to decompress.” When Juan asks what that means for Karla, she explains that she generally likes to put on some music and not talk, “since I talk so much during the day.”

Juan asks, “Oh you don’t want me to talk?” joking that she seemingly wants to have him be completely silent when she walks in the door. Karla teases, “We’re gonna learn sign language,” as Juan adds that he’ll not “even look at” his wife when she returns home.

Karla clarifies that Juan can say hello when she gets back from work, and she’ll “always greet” him, but says she’s “just warning you there’s gonna be times where I need a moment to myself.”

Juan admits that this kind of dynamic will be difficult for him if Karla doesn’t communicate clearly when she needs that kind of decompression time. “For me, it’ll be hard if you don’t talk to me,” he tells his wife. “I’ll be like, ‘What is wrong with her?’ ‘Cause like, that’s confusing.”

He continues, “See that’s the thing. Women think that men should just know exactly how they feel. Like bro, we are just animals in the wild, trying to have fun. And y’all, you are complex. We can’t understand everything you need.”

Juan tells Karla, “So if you come home and you just feel like decompressing and you don’t want…” as she chimes in, “I’m gonna say, ‘I’m gonna tap out.’” Juan is on board with the new signal Karla proposed. “Tap out, because otherwise I’m gonna be like, ‘What’s up, what’s going on!’ I’ll forget,” he admits. “Then it’s gonna go back into that passive aggressiveness. And that can’t happen. Who knows what will happen, like I’ll be sleeping on the couch!”

Will Karla and Juan be able to communicate through their marital difficulties?




