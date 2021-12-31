Marlo Hampton Says ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Are Angry She’s Full-Time

After a decade of being a friend to the show, Marlo Hampton finally has her peach. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been a staple on the show since Season 4. The fashionista was introduced to viewers as a friend of Nene Leakes and has become a fan favorite for her style and ability to shade her co-stars on everything from their clothing choices, to their minimal finances, and more. Time and time again, she’s proven she’s worthy of full-time status but was never promoted until now. After years of feuding with the cast, including a major beef with Kenya Moore, Hampton she’s finally getting her tagline for Season 14. But not all of her Bravo co-stars are happy about it.

Unlike many friends of the show, Hampton has had different privileges than most on other franchises. From the start, she’s attended cast trips, reunions, and has even had her own confessional for multiple seasons. Fans have long yearned for Hampton to be featured as more of a full-time housewife, especially as her storyline has grown in recent years from materialistic to her showcasing her family life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Hampton says some of her co-stars are not thrilled about the promotion. She took to Instagram live to share that her castmates have shown little support.

Y’all need to help me come up with a tagline. S—t I don’t know what it’s gon be,” she said. “These b—hes be hating. They are not happy…they’re not happy I got a peach. We have some people mad. It’s like b—ch I’ve been here 10 years. D—n, you can’t be happy for me? Be happy for me! What NeNe said? ‘Support me, b—h!’ I’ve played in the background for long enough. D—n!”

Hampton initially said she was not interested in being full-time, claiming she was paid well for her part-time role. But over the past year, her feelings have changed.

“I’m at a point now I care for the Hamptons [her fans] and the Hamptons want to see more of me,” Hampton tells The Jasmine Brand. “People painted this picture who they wanted me to be and wanted the world to see me as, and it’s like it’s nothing like that. I’m totally different.”

She says her fans seeing her with her family shows a different side to her. “You guys just see the fashion, me being opinionated and strong, outspoken. So you don’t see me when I’m crying. You don’t see me when I go downstairs with the boys or if I’m yelling or I’m upset at William for lying…You know me but you don’t know me.”

Andy Cohen also wanted Hampton to be a cast member before Hampton agreed to do so. While appearing on Kandi Burruss’ YouTube show Speak On It, he says he never blocked Hampton from being a cast member, despite rumors that he did.

“It’s not that I don’t love her, but she’s all over the show- that’s why I think sometimes people get hung up on semantics,” Cohen said. “And Housewives is not indentured servitude. It is not something that, you know- people volunteer to do it. They’re there because they either want to be or they don’t. So trust and believe that people are being taken care of in one way or another…she has a great attitude. I feel like everything’s cool.”