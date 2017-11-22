Mama June Shows off 300-Pound Weight Loss

“Mama” June Shannon stepped out this afternoon, showing off her 300-pound weight loss transformation. Daily Mail published photos of Shannon on her way home with new toys in tow. The former reality star looked pleased to be photographed while out and about in simple, sporty attire.

See the photos here.

38-year-old Shannon weighted 460 pounds at the beginning of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. She hasn’t been shy about her struggle to lose weight, sharing updates on social media, as well as her own reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Shannon’s weight loss come, in part, from a series of surgeries, including a gastric sleeve, skin removal, and breast augmentation. She’s been open about the process, but also says that the procedures are only a small part of it.

“Trust me, it’s work,” she said, in an interview with Dr. Oz. “You have to work put the work into it, because if you don’t, there’s no sense in spending the money and having the stuff done.”

The original conceit of From Not to Hot was for Shannon to slim down in time for her ex’s wedding to another woman. Shannon was already down over a hundred pounds when the show began filming, but hoped to drop 200 more. At the end of the series, she weighed 132 pounds.

Now, Shannon says that the best part about her weight loss is freedom from chronic back pain.

“I mean, going around Times Square where my back doesn’t hurt as much, you know, being here… being able to spend time,” Shannon said to Dr. Oz.