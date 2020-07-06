Mama June Celebrates 4th of July on the Beach With Geno Doak

Mama June Shannon soaked up the sun alongside boyfriend Geno Doak as the couple celebrated Independence Day weekend in Jensen Beach, Florida. The Mama June: Family Crisis personality, 40, stepped out in a leopard print bikini with her beau as they walked down the beach and enjoyed a corn dog, according to photos obtained by TooFab. See the pictures here.

The pair was spotted down in Florida late last month together near what The Daily Mail reported was a rehab facility. Things have been going downhill for Mama June since her March 2019 arrest on crack cocaine charge, with the reality personality admitting to using $2,500 worth of methamphetamine a day before seeking help. In a recent episode of Family Crisis, daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon laid down the law to her mom, telling her she would have to be drug tested every week to make sure she was sober in order to spend time with her family again and attend an inpatient rehabilitation facility. While Mama June insisted on outpatient treatment to maintain her "freedom," the two were able to compromise on the issue.

Mama June and Doak have admitted to an extensive drug problem in the past, saying on Family Crisis that they were forced to sell the Shannon family home in Georgia and hit the road because of the impact the drugs had on their finances. The couple admitted they had spen $150,000 on cocaine over the course of six months.

"It got to the point where being able to afford a hotel and being able to live just was not possible, so we started sleeping in the Suburban," June said during an episode last month. "It was a few nights we ended up staying in there." Doak chimed in, "It's been rough, it really has."

June promised Pumpkin that for the last few months, she and Doak had been "90 percent good," revealing, "If this was four or five months ago, I would have been high as f— when I came up in here." While Pumpkin was glad her mom was making progress, she questioned her mother being with Doak in the first place, whom June herself admitted had done some "f—ed up s—." Pumpkin added, "I don't even understand quite honestly why you are still with him. He has done you dirty like he came into the house, and then it was like he was pushing me out."