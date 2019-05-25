‘Mama June’ Shannon Was Reportedly on ‘Drug Binge’ Amid Arrest

Mama June’s substance abuse problems were an issue long before her arrest for possession back in March.

The From Not to Hot star was arrested in Alabama with her boyfriend Geno Doak on March 13 for possession of drug paraphernalia and for carrying a substance believed to be crack cocaine.

WE tv addressed the reality star’s difficult time on a special episode of The Road To Intervention Friday, where June’s children begged her to get help.

According to sources that spoke with HollywoodLife, Mama June’s drug use is not a surprise to those close to her, despite it being a surprise for fans.

“I’m so shocked this didn’t get out long before,” one insider said. “When you’d go to her house she would be out of it like you’re out [of it] before you get put under before surgery. She was wiped,” one source said.

The insider also claimed that Geno – who has been convicted of burglary, theft and parole violations – “looked out of it too.”

The person also said that June “has been high when she is with him.”

The situation got so out of control, the insider added, that the show’s production team urged her to seek treatment in February in Georgia where she lives.

“There were needles everywhere in her home. Alana [was sent] to live with Pumpkin,” a source told the outlet when Mama June was arrested. “June went to rehab at the end of February in Georgia after they wrapped filming Season 3 of her show. She was in there voluntarily, but she left and was on a drugs binge until she got arrested.”

Another source shared similar feelings, telling the outlet: “I’m disgusted there has not been change in June in all these years. She is still blaming others and has a drug problem. Since the very beginning there’s been issues and this is nothing new.”

A clip from the new special showed Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson attempting to get her mother to seek help.

“Do you not understand that I am staying with my sister and that’s not by choice?” Alana said through tears.

“Yes it is,” Shannon argued, revealing her mouth full of decaying teeth.

“If this intervention doesn’t work, she’s either gonna wind up in jail or she’s gonna die,” a family member told the camera in the heartbreaking clip.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.