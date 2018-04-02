Mama June Announces Family Death in New Video

During a live video on social media last week, Mama June Shannon shared some sad news about a person close to her family, telling fans that her niece Amber’s grandmother, Meemaw, passed away.

Mama June revealed the news while updating fans on filming updates of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“I don’t know if it’s been on Facebook or it’s been on Instagram or it’s been on Twitter — I do want to clear this air up also if Doe Doe or Amber shared the passing away of Meemaw this morning around 12:15,” Mama June said, explaining that Meemaw was not her mother or grandmother, but her niece’s grandmother.

Amber, who is Mama June’s sister Doe Doe’s daughter, has appeared on episodes of From Not to Hot and appears in a promo for season 2, which wrapped up in March on WE tv.

Mama June continued, “That is not my mother, that is not my grandmother, that is Amber’s grandmother. It doesn’t make any difference, but it’s has always been Meemaw to me, always been Meemaw to everybody. Nobody knew her by her real name. So just make sure you keep the family, Amber, and my nephew Andrew, Doe Doe, and the Jackson family in y’all’s prayers.”

She clarified that Meemaw was “Amber and Andrew’s daddy’s mother” and mentioned that she and Meemaw “weren’t extremely close like we used to be. But it doesn’t matter how you don’t see your family or not. But anyway, she was a great person and I just wanted to let you all know,” Mama June said.

She added that the family is asking for privacy while they grieve.

“They are asking for the privacy during this time for the family to be able to grieve. We are asking for that respect. I know that it’s kind of hard with us being in the public eye but, hey, sometimes you just gotta keep things private.”

Mama June again clarified that Meemaw was not her mother or her grandmother. She explained that her grandmother passed away “some time ago.”

The news of Meemaw’s death comes around the same time as Mama June celebrates a year since revealing her dramatic weight loss.

The reality TV personality, whose show returns in June, surprised fans in March 2017 by showing off her new slim figure in a glamorous red dress on the show’s season one finale.

In the second season of her show, June continued to exercise and eat healthy after undergoing weight loss surgery that helped her lose 300 pounds, going from a size 18 to a size four and becoming much healthier.

A year since that big reveal, however, June took to Instagram to show off a photo of herself showing that she’s been keeping the weight off.

The mom of “Honey Boo Boo” Alana Thompson looked fit and healthy in a slim-cut blue t-shirt in the photo she shared last week.

In season two of the show, June admitted she couldn’t even “wipe my own a—,” after her weight loss surgery, but she managed to persevere to make it through, even channeling Marilyn Monroe in a photo shoot this winter.

She’s also been reveling in her relationship with boyfriend Geno Doak, whom she introduced in season two of the show.

“I have found love y’all. I have a great wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again,” she said on the season premiere, adding, “obviously, I love this motherf—er.”

June is sure to keep fans updated on her fitness journey as she continues to keep the pounds off during the next episodes of From Hot to Not, which will air in a few months.