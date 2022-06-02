Mama June Shannon Loses Custody of Daughter Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson

✖

Mama June Shannon does not have custody of her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, according to court documents obtained by The Sun. In the Wilkinson Country, Georgia court documents, filed on April 11, a judge granted sole custody of the 16-year-old to her 22-year-old sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who is Mama June's older daughter.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star is still allowed to contact her teenage daughter every day by phone, but it's Pumpkin who will determine physical visitation rights. Mama June also is required to pay Pumpkin $800 a month in child support for the next two years until Thompson turns 18 and is officially an adult.

Documents also shed light on Mama June's income, stating that the reality personality earns approximately $25,000 per month based on her WE tv show and endorsements. Because the show had "not been renewed for a new season" when the documents were filed, the judge ruled that Mama June's only "certain income" is disability in the amount of $1,015.00 per month.

Mama June's custody loss comes three years after the former TLC star was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she was allegedly found with crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her after police responded to a public argument between her and then-boyfriend Geno Doak. Doak was also arrested at the time and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In September 2019, both Doak and Mama June were hit with felony drug possession charges, and their attorney entered not guilty pleas the following month. Mama June revealed in subsequent episodes of Road to Redemption that she and her ex had a $2,500 a day meth addiction. As she struggled with legal issues and sobriety, Alana moved in with Pumpkin and her husband, Joshua Efird, who are also parents to daughter Ella and son Bentley.

Mama June recently defended Alana's relationship with 20-year-old Dralin Carswell, despite criticism about the teenager dating a man four years her senior. Mama June told Too Fab in May that she thought critics were more concerned about Carswell being a Black man than being older. "She is getting a lot of hate because she's in an interracial relationship, he is older, but at the end of the day, Alana's not that 6, 7-year-old child y'all fell in love with 11 years ago," she said. "Alana has grown up, she's graduating high school next year, guys!"