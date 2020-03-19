Mama June and Boyfriend Geno Doak Spotted at Casino Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

"Mama June" Shannon and her controversial boyfriend Geno Doak aren't letting a global pandemic get in their way of having a little fun. On Tuesday, the couple were spotted out and about at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Florida is currently among the states most heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 300 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning. At least six people have died.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to TMZ, Shannon and Doak were "walking aimlessly around the casino floor," which was mostly empty as Americans across the country follow CDC guidelines to practice social distancing, which is meant to slow the spread of the virus. In fact, in Southern Florida, many casinos have begun to shutter their doors to avoid large gatherings, with the city of Hollywood currently under a level 2 (partial) activation of their Emergency Operations Center, according to the City of Hollywood Florida's website. All bars, pubs, nightclubs, cocktail lounges, breweries, and taverns in the city were ordered to close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed until further notice.

It is unclear how this will affect Shannon and Doak, as sources said that the Mama June: From Not to Hot star was wandering the empty casino floor wearing a dress over swimwear. This suggests that she and Doak may be staying on the property, as only hotel guests have access to the pool.

The couple have been on a sort of adventure as of late. In August, it was reported that Shannon had sold her Hampton, Georgia home so that she and Doak could purchase an RV and travel the country. She reportedly got the home off her hands for $100,000, a $50,000 cut from what she had shelled out for it in 2015, with the new property owner renovating it before putting it on the market and selling it for $225,000.

Meanwhile, the couple is still battling legal trouble following their March 2019 arrests at an Alabama gas station. They are currently facing charges of felony drug possession, though they both pleaded not guilty in October and have maintained their innocence.

The arrest and the couple's controversial relationship is playing a heavy role in the newest season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, with a teaser for the season showing Alana "Honey Boo Boo Thompson" eating cereal next to a milk carton with her mother's mugshot on it. As the door opens, an unseen figure walks through and the teaser ends.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.