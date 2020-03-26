Mama June Reveals New Selfie in Florida With Geno Doak

"Mama June" Shannon is out and about in Florida with boyfriend Geno Doak as concerns for the WeTV star mount ahead of the Mama June: Family Crisis premiere Friday. One year after the couple was arrested at an Alabama gas station for alleged crack cocaine possession, Shannon and Doak shared a selfie with friend Adam Barta outside the grocery store.

"Ran into my old friend [Adam Barta] at the market," Shannon captioned the photo, which shows the trio smiling at the camera as Doak points while holding a gallon of water. "Y’all remember him from Alana’s music video and song ‘Moving Up’ from 4 years ago. Follow @adambarta and show him some love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajune) on Mar 25, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

Shannon's followers were not happy to see her still with Doak after all the drama with the law and her family that has resulted from their relationship.

"Mama, can't believe you [are] with Geno!!!!" one person wrote, as another added, "Leave him he ain't good for u."

A third user wrote, "Still with Geno. Good luck with ratings this round. We [are] pretty much over the situation. I rather go [back] and watch the early episodes."

Shannon's family feels similarly, with sister Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon saying in a trailer for the upcoming season of Family Crisis that June is "not in a safe place," and that Doak has "such a hold on her."

"He's a piece of s—," daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon says of Doak in the same trailer. "I don't think that Mama understands that everything she does affects all of us too."

"Mama said nothing's ever gonna come between us," daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson added. "I don't even know who she is anymore."

Pumpkin added in a subsequent teaser for the reality series, "[Mama June] doesn't even answer our phone calls. It goes to voicemail. Geno's phone goes to voicemail."

"Or they'll say all their phones are dead and they were sleeping," Alana chimed in.

Mama June: Family Crisis returns to WeTV on Friday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images