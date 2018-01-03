Mama June’s Secret to Losing 300 Pounds: Sleep in and Skip Breakfast

Mama June has a few weight loss secrets up her sleeve, and she’s finally revealing them.

The 38-year-old, who began her weight loss journey in mid-2016, saw herself drop from 460 pounds to 132 pounds, a journey that was documented on her reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot. Now, the reality TV personality, whose real name is June Shannon, is revealing that while keeping the weight off can be a struggle, she has a few tricks to help.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s all about portion control for me,” Shannon told PEOPLE for an upcoming issue. “It’s not easy to eat like you’re ‘supposed to’ and hit the gym all the time, but I’m just trying to maintain it the best I can.”

Among one of her secrets to success is hitting snooze on the alarm, Shannon admitting that she sometimes sleeps until 1 p.m., which helps her skip breakfast. She also admitted that she’s a snacker and that her snacks typically consist of grapes and cheese. The healthy choices continue into dinner, too, when she makes healthy meals like “baked chicken and quinoa.”

But her health regimen isn’t always so strict, and the 38-year-old allows herself freebies from time to time.

“If I’m craving something sweet, Little Debbie jelly cakes are my favorite cheat snack.”

Following her weight loss, Mama June hasn’t been shy about sharing her size 4 figure, the reality star having been photographed out and about and even taking part in photoshoots. But her weight loss journey hasn’t been all easy going, the reality personality revealing that she’s been hospitalized in the past and that holiday indulgences have caused her to gain a few extra pounds.