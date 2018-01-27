Mama June Reveals Daughter Honey Boo Boo ‘Longs’ for Relationship With Father

Mama June Shannon said her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon, is “longing” for a relationship with her father, David Michael “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

Shannon live-tweeted the new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, when she revealed that she hopes Sugar Bear makes her daughter happy. However, she knows he has let the family down before.

“Yes Alana is longing for a relationship with her father I’m really hoping that he does not let her down but he has done it so many times before,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, 12-year-old Alana told PEOPLE she only receives a call from her father about once a month.

“He calls me every once in a while,” Alana said. “He doesn’t really call me that much, which is kind of sad because he’s supposed to be my father and I think if he’s my father, you should call me more.”

Shannon called Alana’s relationship with her father “non-existent.”

“There’s so much hurt from the past that has brought us to where we’re at today, so honestly for me, he’s got to show her — not me — that he wants to step up and be a father and that he wants to do what he needs to do,” Shannon told PEOPLE.

Shannon has also accused Thompson of abusing her 18-year-old daughter Laryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. Thompson denied those claims.

Shannon and her family gained fame through TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Now, their story is being told on WE tv’s From Not to Hot, which chronicles Shannon’s life since she lost 300 pounds.

The second season started with Shannon introducing her new boyfriend, Geno Doak, to her daughters. The series also showed Thompson’s marriage to Jennifer Lamb.

Alana told In Touch that her father’s new marriage has put a strain on her mother’s relationship with Thompson.

“My current relationship with Sugar Bear is very dull. He’ll maybe call me once a week if I’m lucky, but my parents getting along right now is not good,” Alana said. “They do not get along AT ALL. I feel like they don’t co-parent well because of Jennifer.”

New episodes of From Not to Hot air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on WE tv.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Mama June