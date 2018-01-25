Watch Mama June React to Pumpkin’s Pregnancy: ‘Are You Gonna Keep It?’

Even though she’s only 17, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has the tough task of telling her mother she’s pregnant on Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

In a trailer from the show’s upcoming episode, Pumpkin sits down with Mama June Shannon to tell her she’s expecting boyfriend Josh Efird’s baby.

“Are you freakin’ jokin’ me right now?” Mama June responds initially. “I mean, what’s the plans? What you do want to do? Are you gonna keep it?”

But Pumpkin is clear on what she wants.

“No ifs, ands or buts about it, I am keeping this baby,” she answers.

“I mean, I know that’s the right thing to do and that’s what we’ve always done … but I just want to make sure that that’s the right thing that you want to do,” June says, bringing up that having a child at 17 “ain’t the ideal situation.”

But Pumpkin assures her mom that she plans on finishing high school.

“I’m gonna do what I have to do to make life better for me, Josh and the baby,” she says. When she told her boyfriend the news in last week’s episode, he had a breakdown and said, “This is is not good.”

But Mama June is convinced he’ll pitch in when the baby comes “Josh has a stern talking coming to his a—. He’s fixing to shape up or ship out,” she tells the camera.

Even though this is a tense moment, fans of the family know that Josh and Lauryn welcomed baby Ella Grace on Dec. 8.

“Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl,” Lauryn tweeted at the time. “Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird.”

