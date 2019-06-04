Pumpkin Shannon Breaks Pregnancy News to Mama June on ‘From Not to Hot’

On Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, “Mama June” Shannon’s daughter, Lauryn known as “Pumpkin,” shared the bombshell announcement with her mother that she was pregnant with her first child.

“I’m kind of nervous,” Pumpkin says. “I’m sick, I’ve been sleepy and I’m freaking out. At this point I can’t talk to mama because she’s gonna freak out. And I can’t talk to my boyfriend Josh about it because I don’t want him freaking out unless it’s true.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, after taking what she says were a “million pregnancy tests” and numerous visits to the doctor, Pumpkin and Josh find out they are two months along. The 18-year-old had no choice but to confide in her mother, but not without apprehension.

“I know how old mama was when she had her first kid, and her mom was not supportive at all,

Pumpkin details. “They didn’t really get along; they still don’t get along. I just hope mama’s not like that with me…. Let’s just pray she can hold her s—t together.”

As her mother walks into the room, Pumpkin suggests she “might want to sit down” before breaking the news. When she finally breaks the news, June’s reaction is a lot one of every parent’s: shocked.

The episodes, which were shot for the WE tv series months before the air dates on the network will surely chronicle of the family’s moments, including when Pumpkin gave birth to her first child with boyfriend, Josh this past December.

Pumpkin took to social media shortly after her daughter’s birth this past holiday season to share the news with fans and viewers of the series.

“Today at 5:01am me and Josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl,” the 17-year-old tweeted along with a photo of her daughter. “Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird.”

Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl. Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird ❤️👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/3m3KIeX5W2 — ❤️Pumpkin (@mychelle_lauryn) December 8, 2017

Pumpkin previously revealed in a preview for the season that she would be having a girl, and the reason is one just like the 19-year-old would give.

“I kind of want a girl because, of course, another me, duh!” she said, adding, “I don’t think you guys are ready for another me. I really don’t.”

As for whether her daughter will compete in pageants like 12-year-old sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Pumpkin wasn’t sure.

“Pageants are f—ing expensive,” she said. “But you know, she is gonna be pretty because look who made her. She might be in a pageant or two.”