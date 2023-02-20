Mama June Marries Justin Stroud Again in Oceanfront Wedding Ceremony

Mama June Shannon and her husband Justin Stroud celebrated their love a second time with a wedding ceremony on Feb. 18. The couple married at a Georgia courthouse almost a year ago, but this time, they exchanged vows in front of Shannon's family. WE tv cameras were at the beach ceremony, as the wedding will be included in the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis.

The second ceremony was held at the SpringHill Suites in Panama City, Florida, reports Entertainment Tonight. Shannon's daughters – Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell – were all in attendance. They brought Shannon's grandchildren Stella, Sylus, and Bentley to see the wedding.

This was the first time Shannon's family had been together in nearly a decade. "This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," she told ET, which published photos from the wedding. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"

Shannon, 43, wore a wedding gown from David's Bridal, while Stroud, 34, wore a tuxedo from E&S Formal of Montgomery, Alabama. Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" was the couple's first dance song. "We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn't have any groomsmen or bridesmaids," Shannon said. "All four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle."

Shannon tried to keep her relationship with Stroud out of the public eye. In March 2022, they sparked engagement rumors when they were seen at a jewelry store. Two months later, Shannon denied she was getting an engagement ring during an interview with ET. However, The Sun reported on May 31 that Shannon and Stroud married on March 23, 2022, at a Wilkinson County, Georgia courthouse.

Lauryn and Alana told ET they did not learn about their mother's first wedding to Stroud until after it happened. Lauryn got the news from a letter in the mail from the Georgia courthouse. She thought it was a notice about a court date. Instead, it was a receipt addressed to Shannon.

"Genuinely I was waiting for her to be like, 'OK y'all, I went up and got married,'" Lauryn said in June 2022. At first, Shannon denied she got married when Lauryn and Alana asked her about it during a custody hearing. Finally, Shannon admitted to getting married in a text to Lauryn, just before Lauryn gave birth to Sylus and Stella on May 19. The two also told ET they did not know Stroud well at the time.

"I wasn't hurt. I was more shocked because my mama always said that she would never get married and that she would never go off and just get married with somebody," Alana said of her mother's decision to marry in secret. "She was scared of marriage to say the least... And now she just got married with this dude she hadn't even known a whole year yet."