Mama June Shannon Asks Fans for Help Finding a New Home

Mama June Shannon is ready for a fresh start. Following the death of Shannon’s daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who died at home in December 2023 at the age of 29, Shannon wants to move and is asking her social media network for help. In a recent Facebook post, she explained how difficult life has been since Chickadee’s death. She confessed that living in the same house her daughter died in has felt like “a Groundhog moment every day,” and a constant reminder. She says her family made a vow to be moved out before the first anniversary of Chickadee’s death, and as that day nears, she is growing more anxious. Shannon is asking her network to help her find a 4 or 3-bedroom house.

This isn’t the first time Shannon has spoken out about her desire to move following her daughter’s death. She told PEOPLE magazine that she can’t bear living in the house too much longer in the months following their tragedy.

“This is where everything happened,” Shannon said at the time. “We are living in a constant nightmare, but for me, for the last six months, it’s been a struggle.”

In January 2023, Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in her liver, kidney, and lung. Her death was announced on December 10, 2023, in an Instagram post that included a family photo.

Cardwell left behind two children: 11-year-old Kaitlyn and 8-year-old Kylee. Kaitlyn lives with Shannon and her husband, Justin Stroud. Kylee lives with her father. “For me and Justin and Kaitlyn it’s just a constant remembering,” Shannon said. “It is just really, am I going to wake up from this nightmare?” she asked.

Cardwell and Shannon didn’t always have the best relationship. In 2003, Cardwell lived with her grandmother. She also accused Shannon’s then-romantic partner, convicted sex offender Mark McDaniel, of sexual abuse in 2014. They later reconciled.