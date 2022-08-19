Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Worries Mama June Has an 'Addiction to Men' in Exclusive 'Super Sized Salon' Sneak Peek

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is getting more than just a mother-daughter makeover with Mama June Shannon during her visit to Babydoll Beauty Couture. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new Super Sized Salon, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star opens up to her hairstylist Taj about the ups and downs of her relationship with her mom.

When Taj says it "must be nice" for Pumpkin to visit with her mom, the 22-year-old responds candidly, "It's nice, but it's not nice at the same time." She continues, "I don't know, like here lately like with my mom and stuff, it's just been like hectic. First, it was the drug addiction and now it's like, she doesn't have the drug addiction, she has the addiction to men. Like, terrible men."

Pumpkin theorizes that her mother chooses to be with men that are in line with how she feels about herself, meaning that there are plenty of "s- men" around." Taj listens with compassion, telling the camera later, "With my clients, I'm like a therapist, a lawyer, an accountant, a matchmaker – whatever they need to have good vibes and good feels."

Over on the other side of the salon, Mama June is enjoying her luxury treatment, unaware of the feelings her daughter is expressing. "Mama June's a riot," says makeup/lash artist and esthetician BB. "She is speaking her mind, saying exactly what she thinks and it's a pleasure." June even asks Babydoll Beauty Couture owner Jamie Lopez about her vision for the future when it comes to her business.

"Basically, we just wanna bring Vegas – that exclusive experience where you can get beautiful at any size," she answers. To the camera, Lopez continues, "Having the first celebrity client in the salon, I'm literally overjoyed because it's been such a bumpy road to get to this point that we're at now. This is just an amazing step in the right direction." See more of Mama June and Pumpkin's visit to Babydoll Beauty Couture when Super Sized Salon airs Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET on WE tv.