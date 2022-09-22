Mama June Shannon Hospitalized Following Doctor Visit

Doctors have been working hard at trying to figure out what's happening with Mama June Shannon's health. The Road to Redemption star went to the doctor's for what was supposed to be a routine check-up, but doctors discovered something much more serious, but still remain unsure as to what, as TMZ reports. The reality star told doctors during the visit she's been having severe headaches and dizziness. It was enough for doctors to become concerned. As a result, she was admitted to the hospital for further testing and has undergone a series of scans and tests, while everyone tries to figure out a diagnosis.

June has struggled with drug addiction in the past. But she insists she has not relapsed and that her current condition is not related to substance abuse. She spoke with TMZ in 2021, admitting that it's an everyday struggle for her to stay sober and that her addiction caused an estrangement between her and her children. She infamously lost custody of her youngest daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. The 16-year-old is now being raised by her sister Pumpkin and brother-in-law.

Mama June told the tabloid outlet her drug habit was expensive, costing her roughly $1 million before finally trying to get sober. She and her then-boyfriend Geno entered rehab in Jan 2020. She says staying sober grew more difficult amid the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine.

In March 2019, while still battling addiction, she and Geno were arrested for crack cocaine possession. At the time, there were also pipes and needles discovered, leading cops to believe there was additional drug use.