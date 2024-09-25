Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin's Divorce Finalized

Mama June's daughter is a single woman. Lauryn (aka Pumpkin) and Josh Efird are officially divorced, per a recent report from The Ashley. The former pair were officially granted a divorce on September 23, just a few months after Pumpkin filed to end their six year marriage. Regarding their four minor children, they were able to reach an agreement on everything, including a parenting plan, custody, as well as division of property and debt, and alimony.

They received a "total divorce." With the divorce final, they are both free to remarry, and considering they are both in new relationships, it may happen sooner than later. Pumpkin is currently dating Josh's cousin, Darrin Kitchen. Josh is dating a woman named Keely, who is reportedly pregnant with Darrin's child.

Pumpkin and Josh wed in June 2018. Per their divorce agreement, they will share joint legal and joint physical custody of their kids: Ella, Stella, Sylus, and Bentley. Neither have been awarded child support. For the children, they will split all medical expenses not covered by their health insurance. They will also share costs for school and/or extra-circular activities. According to their financial documents, they each bring in an estimated $20k monthly from their We tv reality series.

There's no set schedule for custody. Each parent can have their time with the children "at any time that the parties agree." If they can't agree at certain times, they are mandated to a week on week off schedule. They will both spend equal holidays with the children.

The Shannon family has been through a lot lately. Pumpkin's sister, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell died at the age of 29 due to cancer. After chemo treatments, Chickadee opted to end treatment and enter hospice.

"It was difficult watching her have to go through chemo," Mama June told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Having to go through radiation and having to do immunotherapy, and then trying to get into hospice long before we actually could."