Mama June Shannon Issues Public Apology to Daughter Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Ahead of Teen's Birthday

Mama June Shannon has issued an apology to estranged daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson ahead of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's 17th birthday. A day before Thompson's milestone birthday, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star sent a lengthy text message to her daughter that was obtained by TMZ.

"Happy birthday, b-! Hope [you] have a good day. Just know I am very proud of [you] with everything – graduating high school [which is] a big deal," Shannon allegedly wrote in the text. "But I know I have put [you] through a lot and I'm sorry, but I'm here now whenever [you] need me, I know I'm not perfect by [any] means, but I'm trying my best. I know there is a lot to [be] worked and work through, but I have confidence that [it] will. I love you b- happy [birthday]!"

Shannon, who was also absent from Thompson's 17th birthday party over the weekend, told TMZ that her daughter did respond to her text, telling her that she loved her and appreciated the message. Shannon also reportedly gifted her teenage daughter a $400 pair of Nike Dunk Low Triple Pink sneakers for her birthday.

In April 2022, the WE tv star's 22-year-old daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, was granted sole custody of Thompson after Shannon was arrested in 2019 for felony drug possession charges. Shannon would later reveal that she and her ex, Geno Doak, had a $2,500-a-day meth addiction as Thompson moved in with Efird and her husband. Shannon has since been open about working through her sobriety journey and repairing her relationship with her family.

In May, Shannon defended her then-16-year-old daughter dating 20-year-old Dralin Carswell, telling Too Fab that she wasn't worried about the teen dating a grown adult man. "She is getting a lot of hate because she's in an interracial relationship, he is older, but at the end of the day, Alana's not that 6, 7-year-old child y'all fell in love with 11 years ago," she told the outlet at the time. "Alana has grown up, she's graduating high school next year, guys!"