Mama June's Daughter'Honey Boo Boo' Alana Thompson Just Reached a Momentous Life Milestone

In the midst of drama surrounding the teenager's personal life, Honey Boo Boo has officially reached a major life milestone. The former TLC personality, whose mom is "Mama June" Shannon, is officially a high school senior. PEOPLE recently reported that Honey Boo Boo (real name is Alana Thompson), had posed for her senior photos. Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, her elder sister, shared how proud she was of the special moment by posting the snaps on Instagram.

Efird posted a carousel of photos from the recent yearbook shoot. As seen in her Instagram post, Efird poses next to Thompson, who is dressed in a yellow cap and gown, along with her one-year-old Bentley. Thompson had a couple of outfit changes for the shoot, first changing into a plain black sweater with a V-cut. She then changed into another black sweater, this one adorned with the word "senior" on it, to pose at her school.

Efird couldn't be more proud of Thompson. In her caption for the photos, she even noted that she got a little emotional over her little sister's latest milestone. Efird began, "Today my not so little sister had senior pictures done." She continued, "I'm so proud of how far you've come against all odds that have been thrown at you. Here to Alana's last year of high school. Excuse me while I ugly cry lol [heart emoji[. We love our lana @honeybooboo." PEOPLE reported that Efird has sole custody of her younger sister, which she was granted in June. Even though she has sole custody, Mama June is allowed to contact Honey Boo Boo daily via telephone. However, Efird is the one who determines visitation rights. Shannon also has to pay Efird $800 per month in child support until Thompson turns 18.

Thompson moved in with Efird, her husband, Joshua Efird, and their growing family following Shannon's arrest on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in 2019. Following the recent news that Efird was granted full custody of Thompson, Shannon released a statement to Page Six about the situation. "I'm very thankful for her because the situation could have been a lot different," she told the outlet. "Pumpkin stepping up, I'm very grateful because it could have turned into a bad situation. At the time Alana went to go live with Pumpkin at the beginning, I couldn't even take care of my own self — more or less take care of anybody else."