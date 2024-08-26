'Married at First Sight' Alum Welcomes First Child: Congrats to Amber Bowles

The new mom appeared on Season 9 of the show, which was filmed in Charlotte, N.C.

Thank God Amber Bowles didn't let her Married at First Sight experience make her bitter. Fans of the Lifetime marital experiment remember her toxic and shortlived union with former international basketball player, Matthew Gwynne. After saying "I Do" at the altar, Gwynne quickly showed no investment in the marriage. He was barely present during filming and it was revealed that he'd been unfaithful to his wife, claimed minimal attraction, and often was MIA throughout the night. She was open to working on their issues, but Gwynne wanted out. They ultimately called it quits in Season 9, and Bowles has moved on. She recently became a mother!

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, she and her husband Kevin showed photos of their newborn son, Kenan Brian Laltoo. The baby was born August 14. Bowles announced she was pregnant in March. She and Kevin wed at a courthouse in May. The newlyweds are over the moon.

"I was rushed to be induced because of severe preeclampsia, which was so scary," she explained, adding, "but I'm so glad he's here and healthy as can be!" Kenan weighed 5 lbs., 12 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long.

In November 2023, Bowles announced her engagement to Kevin after eight months of dating, confirming the news in another exclusive with PEOPLE.

After meeting on the dating app, Hinge, they had their first date at Bowles' favorite pizzeria in Charlotte, N.C. She says their connection was instant.

"On the first date, he asked me my favorite place I've traveled and I said Grenada and ironically that's his favorite place too. He went to med school there," she told PEOPLE when she announced their engagement. The two have spent most of their relationship traveling together. Kevin proposed while the couple were enjoying a vacation in Grenada featuring a picturesque background.