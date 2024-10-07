'Love & Hip Hop' Personality Files for Divorce: Latest on Akbar V's Relationship

Another reality television couple has called it quits. This time, it's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Akbar V. the divorce filing announcement comes just one year after she shocked social media users by announcing she was married to a man named Bean, legal name Shakeem Taylor, per The Shade Room.

The reality alum made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sept. 21 by sharing a picture of the divorce paperwork filed in Georgia. V, real name legal name Valerie Raven, checked the box indicting she's a resident, and noted that she has her estranged husband's permission to make the announcement public.

"Today I file for divorce, and the reason I'm addressing this is because it was so many people who saw me in courtroom, and I didn't want anyone to tell my story before I got to tell it," she said, referencing her wanting to tell her own story before it hit the blogs. "I think this was the best decision I could make me and Bean kool with it he told me this was kool to post … I want him to be free and find someone who fits him."

Aside from the marriage and subsequent divorce announcement, the details of their relationship has been kept under wraps. Blogger Ice Cream Convos alleges that V accused Bean of being a "clout chaser," which means he was after her for her reality television fame. She tearfully addressed the internet ahead of Christmas 2023 amid their drama after he took to social media regarding her daughter's medical emergency.

V is a Georgia-based rapper, who grew up on the southside of Atlanta. She's released popular tracks including "3 $ No. Tax," "RIP Mama" and "Rehab," and was previously a member of the YSL label founded by Young Thug and was known to fans as "YSL First Lady."