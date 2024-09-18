'See You Again' Singer Charlie Puth Just Got Married

Charlie Puth is a married man. The "See You Again" singer just got married to Brooke Sansone, with ABC News reporting that a rep for Puth has confirmed the news.

The pair officially tied the knot earlier this month in Montecito, California, according to Vogue. On Tuesday, Puth took to Instagram to announce the wedding with a loving poem, penning, "I love you Brooke...I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I'll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. "

Puth first revealed his and Sansone's engagement in an Instagram post from last September. "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," he wrote in the post, alongside a selection of pictures showing Sansone displaying her engagement ring as the two shared some pizza.

Speaking to Vogue, Sansone shared the story of how popping the question went down, explaining that Puth proposed to her at 11:11 p.m. — their favorite time — on Sept. 5 2023 in New York City, and after a little over a year together. "It was just the two of us, sharing Chinese food on the couch in a beautifully intimate moment," Brooke recalled. "Afterward, we FaceTimed our families to share the news and spent the next few days celebrating in NYC."

Going on to share some feelings about their big day, Sansone said, "The ceremony was both our favorite part of the whole day, not just for us but for many of our guests as well. Charlie and I were oddly relaxed, and at peace once we were both up there. Having a close friend officiate the wedding made us feel very comfortable."

"When I was standing up there I have never felt more connected to Charlie-it was like time stopped," she added. "Without realizing it, we had both included the same line in our vows: 'It's always been you.'"