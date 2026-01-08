Major MTV Reality TV Personality Running for LA Mayor

One MTV reality personality is getting into politics.

Spencer Pratt, known for The Hills, announced on Wednesday that he’s running for Mayor of Los Angeles.

Per the X account @Hotshot_Movie, Pratt made the announcement in front of a cheering crowd. “And let me be clear,” he said. “This just isn’t a campaign. This is a mission. And we are going to expose the system! We’re going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting this city with our light. And when we’re done, LA is going to be camera-ready again.”

The announcement comes on the first anniversary of the wildfire across the Pacific Palisades, which destroyed over 6,000 structures. In the fires, Pratt lost the house he shared with his wife, fellow The Hills alum Heidi Montag, and their two sons. According to TMZ, the reality star has been duking it out with California politicians ever since, so it only makes sense that he’d throw his hat into the ring for LA mayor when the opportunity came up.

On Tuesday, an Instagram post evidently revealed a letter that Pratt sent to California Governor Gavin Newsom, showing their denial to release “all text messages to, from, and including Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the ‘Pacific Palisades’ or simply ‘Palisades’ between January 6, 2025, and January 9, 2025,” as they claimed they didn’t have those records.

Wrote Pratt, “Who actually believes that Governor Gavin Newsom has NO records responsive to this request for text messages regarding the Palisades between January 6 and 9, 2025???” Additionally, he and other wildfire victims started a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles and the L.A. Department of Water and Power for alleged mismanagement of the local water system. Considering his fight with LA, it was only a matter of time before he took matters into his own hands.

Last year’s Palisades and Eaton fires destroyed around 13,000 homes and other properties, killing 31 people, according to NBC News. Both fires burned for about 24 days, causing widespread devastation. Pratt and Montag were among the many celebrities who lost their homes, and he kept fans updated throughout their evacuation process, later revealing their property did not survive. At the time, Montag also updated her followers, saying that while she and her family “were able to get out,” she kept “going over and over in my mind things I should have gotten. But we’re out safe, and that is the most important thing.”