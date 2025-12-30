MTV Personality Pregnant With Twins

The Challenge star Nicole Zanatta is going to be a mother. The MTV reality star shared the news on social media.

In an Instagram post, while kneeling in front of her Christmas tree holding a sonogram, she announced she’s expecting twins. Her dog was wearing a “big brother” T-shirt.

In the caption, she spoke about her difficult journey to becoming pregnant. She wrote, “This journey tested my heart—through IUI, failed attempts, and moments of heartbreak—but it was also filled with love, strength, and unwavering support from my family and friends. Today, I finally get to share the news I’ve been holding close for some time, I’m pregnant with twins 🤍🤍 I’m so grateful, so excited, and can’t wait to share this beautiful journey. 2025 I am ending with so much love and 2026 is bringing me the greatest gift I could have ever asked for. Happy Holidays from my family to yours ❤️❤️”

Fellow MTV stars sent their well-wishes, including Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant staple Kayla Sessler. Sessler is a mother of three.

Outside of reality television, Zanatta is a New York City firefighter. She has also starred on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions and The Challenge: Vendettas, reaching the final in both. She became a standout on the competition shows for her athleticism and strategic skills. She has won multiple daily challenges.

Zanatta participated in Real World: Skeletons, The Challenge All Stars 4, and The Challenge All Stars: Rivals. She also competed on The Challenge: Double Agents. In Invasion of the Champions, she received $5,000 for finishing the Final Challenge in third place. She also received an additional $21,250 from the Underdogs team bank account, resulting in her total earning from the show being $26,250. In Double Agents, she was medically disqualified from the game after dislocating her shoulder during the “Road Kill” challenge.