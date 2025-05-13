Major E! Show Moves to Peacock

House of Villains is making the jump to Peacock ahead of the reality competition series’ third season.

The reality show, which aired its first two seasons on E!, will move from its original home to the NBCUniversal streamer for its Season 3 premiere, scheduled for early 2026.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the reality competition series brings together “reality TV’s most infamous villains” to scheme and compete against one another in different challenges in a face-off for the chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

HOUSE OF VILLAINS stars Victoria Larson, Jessie Godderz, Kandy Muse, Wes Bergmann, Richard Hatch, Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard, Safaree, Teresa Giudice, Larissa Lima, Camilla Poindexter (Photo by: Trae Patton/E! Entertainment)

Season 1’s cast included infamous reality stars Tanisha Thomas of Bad Girls Club, Tiffany “New York” Pollard of Flavor of Love and I Love New York, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio of The Challenge, Anfisa Arkhipchenko of 90 Day Fiancé, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee of Love Is Blind, Omarosa Manigault Newman of The Apprentice, Bobby Lytes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor, and Jax Taylor of Vanderpump Rules.

In Season 2, Pollard returned to compete against Safaree Samuels of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Wes Bergmann of The Challenge, Jessie Gorderz of Big Brother, Larsa Pippen of The Real Housewives of Miami, Kandy Muse of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Victoria Larson of The Bachelor, Camilla Poindexter of Bad Girls Club: Las Vegas, Richard Hatch of Survivor, and Larissa Lima of 90 Day Fiancé.

HOUSE OF VILLAINS stars Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard, Jessie Godderz, and Safaree (Photo by: Trae Patton/E! Entertainment)

House of Villains Season 3 is produced by Irwin Entertainment with McHale serving as executive producer alongside John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Justin Rae Barnes, David Mills, and Jessica O’Brien.

Also added to Peacock’s unscripted slate for 2025-26 is Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, which is described as a “heartfelt, raw, vulnerable and real-time self-healing journey is a six-part docuseries that follows Haddish and her three closest childhood girlfriends — Selena Martin, Shermona Long and Sparkle Clark — as they travel together on a four-week-long adventure exploring Africa and their connection to the continent.”

Previously announced unscripted titles for Peacock include Love Island USA, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Love Island Games, Married at First Sight and The Traitors.