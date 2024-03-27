'House of Villains' Season 2 Cast Announced: Teresa Giudice and Richard Hatch to Compete

House of Villains is coming back for a truly villainous new season! The hit competition show returns for its second season this fall, bringing with it some of the most iconically outrageous reality personalities of all time to "scheme, strategize and shade each other" for a chance to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain.

Returning for this season will be Season 1 standout Tiffany "New York" Pollard, who is back for another chance at the crown after failing to take home the win last time. She'll be joined by The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, Survivor Season 1 winner Richard Hatch, 90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Lima and The Challenge player Wes Bergmann. Also competing will be Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Safaree, Big Brother alum Jessie Godderz, The Bachelor's Victoria Larson, RuPaul's Drag Race queen Kandy Muse and Bad Girls Club star Camilla Poindexter.

The House of Villains Season 2 cast relives some of their most memorable and villainous moments in the show's announcement video, released Wednesday, featuring host Joel McHale holding "auditions" for the show. Upon seeing Hatch, the Community alum quips," Richard, I didn't recognize you with your clothes on," prompting the Survivor icon to start stripping down as he did in his season.

When it's time for Giudice to take to the audition stage, she notes the presence of a table next to her. "Really, Joel, why is this table here?" the Bravo star asks McHale. "You think I want to flip this table? That's so in my past." When the host offers her $5, however, Giudice gives in, flipping the table in a recreation of her iconic Season 1 moment of RHONJ.

Pollard may have already competed on House of Villains, but she's also making her mark in the cast announcement, telling viewers, "Haters, I know you're so upset that I'm back for another season!"

Season 1 of House of Villains also featured 90 Day Fiancé's Anfisa Arkhipchenko, The Challenge star Johnny Bananas, Love Is Blind alum Shake Chatterjee, Survivor's Jonny Fairplay, Love & Hip Hop: Miami's Bobby Lytes, The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios, The Apprentice standout Omarosa, Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor, and Bad Girls Club star Tanisha Thomas.

House of Villains Season 2 will premiere this fall. The first season is available to stream now on Peacock.