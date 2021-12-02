2 ‘Love Island USA’ Season 3 Couples Break Up

Love Island Season 3 winning couple Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser and runners-up Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada have split after finding love in the villa. Both couples revealed the end of their relationships on Instagram this week after attending a Love Island reunion Halloween party arm-in-arm. Korey shared on Instagram Monday that he and Kaiser had called it quits after walking away with the $100,000 grand prize in August of this year.

“It took me all the way to now to say something because I didn’t want to believe it was real but this was a mutual decision to take a step back in our relationship and just be friends for now,” he wrote alongside loving photos with Kaiser. “My time with Liv taught me so much about myself. I realized I can be vulnerable again and truly care for someone. When we were on love island everything was perfect and I can say that was honestly the happiest moment of my life.”

He continued that continuing their relationship in the real world presented challenges he and Kaiser couldn’t overcome, but that there were no hard feelings between the two. “This girl is seriously one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met inside and out. I will always respect her and care for her. I can’t even begin to explain how thankful I am for the support we received as a couple on the show and after the show,” he explained. “But our journeys, unfortunately, have to go in separate directions for now. I love every one of y’all so I can only hope we’ll receive the same amount of support as individuals.”

The following day, Lizama shared on her Instagram Story that she and Moncada had also split, although she didn’t reveal when their relationship ended. “There has been a lot of speculation regarding my relationship status recently. I have been taking time for myself until I was ready to make things public,” she began. Lizama then revealed she is currently single and has been “working through the stages of heartbreak and healing.” She continued cryptically, “There are no words to explain how grateful I am for the love and support I’ve received since certain instances have come to light. Love you all.” Moncada has not publicly commented on the split at this time.