'Love Island' 2021 Premiere Has Fans Missing Season 2
Love Island started with a bang on Wednesday night. The show introduced viewers to the newest slate of Islanders, who coupled up and have already started to form connections. Even though fans were all about Season 3, the premiere ended up making them miss what made Season 2 so special.
Love Island went back to its tropical roots for Season 3. Last season, the show was filmed at a hotel in Las Vegas. This time around, Love Island is saying "aloha" to Hawaii, which is where they're filming Season 3. Arielle Vandenberg, who hosted Seasons 1 and 2, has returned to host Season 3. Viewers had plenty of thoughts about the premiere, including how two of the Islanders, Will and Melvin "Cinco," were late arrivals who have been tasked with stealing away one of the coupled up women.
While the Love Island Season 3 premiere gave fans plenty to talk about, there was one specific thing on their minds in particular — Season 2. It turns out that fans are missing their favorites from Season 2, and they said as much on Twitter.
i miss him so much #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/iEFoOy2ugl— :(( (@breerunwaystan) July 8, 2021
One fan shared that the premiere made them miss one contestant in particular, Calvin Cobb. Judging by the many fans who voiced the same, it's clear that Calvin was a fan favorite.
Missing them….:( #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/xfKGqCL8PW— Kaitlyn (@kaitlyn_um) July 8, 2021
This fan wrote that they're missing the cast of Season 2. They posted a photo of Calvin, JustineNdiba, and Cely Vazquez to share their appreciation for the former Islanders.
I miss Caesar's Palace promos ☹ I always looked forward to it every episode #LoveIslandUSA @MATTHEWHOFFMAN1 @loveislandusa @CaesarsPalace pic.twitter.com/3u3A9gaT5F— bumblelee not bumblebee 😎 (@leeatadeli) July 8, 2021
Fans aren't just missing the Season 2 Islanders. In fact, many wrote that they miss the Caesar's Palace promo clips that aired during the course of the season. Turns out, they were pretty comforting.
i miss carrington im sorry #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/t9oWrGYYdK— 𝖏𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 (@ysIsaint) July 8, 2021
Fans made sure to spread the Season 2 love around. Another fan wrote that they're missing former star Carrington Rodriguez.
I miss Calvin already #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/VFJMGzQUD7— KiaraxNydia (@AyeeKeylolo) July 8, 2021
Yet another fan shared that they miss Calvin. Maybe he can pop up in Season3?
i miss johnny tbh #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/BFuAvvUZ86— unfuckwitable (@Leiteaaa) July 8, 2021
Johnny Middlebrooks is another former Islander that Love Island fans are missing. Clearly, fans have a soft spot in their hearts for Season 2.
I miss Justine and Cely #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA No New friends 🙄 pic.twitter.com/feHARMnq1T— Skip Baeless (@MzKimmibaby) July 8, 2021
This fan misses the bond that Cely and Justine shared, which was evident throughout Season 2. But, there are plenty of new Love Island contestants that are ready to feel the love. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.