'Love Island' 2021 Premiere Has Fans Missing Season 2

Love Island started with a bang on Wednesday night. The show introduced viewers to the newest slate of Islanders, who coupled up and have already started to form connections. Even though fans were all about Season 3, the premiere ended up making them miss what made Season 2 so special.

Love Island went back to its tropical roots for Season 3. Last season, the show was filmed at a hotel in Las Vegas. This time around, Love Island is saying "aloha" to Hawaii, which is where they're filming Season 3. Arielle Vandenberg, who hosted Seasons 1 and 2, has returned to host Season 3. Viewers had plenty of thoughts about the premiere, including how two of the Islanders, Will and Melvin "Cinco," were late arrivals who have been tasked with stealing away one of the coupled up women.

While the Love Island Season 3 premiere gave fans plenty to talk about, there was one specific thing on their minds in particular — Season 2. It turns out that fans are missing their favorites from Season 2, and they said as much on Twitter.