'Love Island' 2021 Premiere Has Fans Missing Season 2

By Stephanie Downs

Love Island started with a bang on Wednesday night. The show introduced viewers to the newest slate of Islanders, who coupled up and have already started to form connections. Even though fans were all about Season 3, the premiere ended up making them miss what made Season 2 so special.

Love Island went back to its tropical roots for Season 3. Last season, the show was filmed at a hotel in Las Vegas. This time around, Love Island is saying "aloha" to Hawaii, which is where they're filming Season 3. Arielle Vandenberg, who hosted Seasons 1 and 2, has returned to host Season 3. Viewers had plenty of thoughts about the premiere, including how two of the Islanders, Will and Melvin "Cinco," were late arrivals who have been tasked with stealing away one of the coupled up women.

While the Love Island Season 3 premiere gave fans plenty to talk about, there was one specific thing on their minds in particular — Season 2. It turns out that fans are missing their favorites from Season 2, and they said as much on Twitter.

One fan shared that the premiere made them miss one contestant in particular, Calvin Cobb. Judging by the many fans who voiced the same, it's clear that Calvin was a fan favorite. 

This fan wrote that they're missing the cast of Season 2. They posted a photo of Calvin, JustineNdiba, and Cely Vazquez to share their appreciation for the former Islanders. 

Fans aren't just missing the Season 2 Islanders. In fact, many wrote that they miss the Caesar's Palace promo clips that aired during the course of the season. Turns out, they were pretty comforting. 

Fans made sure to spread the Season 2 love around. Another fan wrote that they're missing former star Carrington Rodriguez. 

Yet another fan shared that they miss Calvin. Maybe he can pop up in Season3?

Johnny Middlebrooks is another former Islander that Love Island fans are missing. Clearly, fans have a soft spot in their hearts for Season 2.

This fan misses the bond that Cely and Justine shared, which was evident throughout Season 2. But, there are plenty of new Love Island contestants that are ready to feel the love. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.

