'Love Island' USA: Paramount+ Has Major Treat for Fans This Season

Season 3 of Love Island USA premieres on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET, right after the Season 23 premiere of Big Brother. The series will air multiple nights per week so that viewers can follow along with all of the romance (and the drama). If that's not enough for you to get your fill of Love Island, the show will also be producing some exciting content throughout the season that will air on CBS' streaming service, Paramount+.

In addition to getting your fill on Love Island when it airs on CBS, there will be over 15 hours of exclusive and uncensored content that you'll be able to enjoy on Paramount+. There will be two specific, Paramount+ exclusive Love Island series — The Drop and Laid Bare. Love Island: The Drop will be available to stream beginning on Sunday, July 11. This edition of the show will give fans a look inside the Villa like never before. The episodes will contain a "deeper, unfiltered look" at events such as new arrivals, challenges and dates. CBS will reveal additional dates and times for Love Island: The Drop episodes at a later date.

As for Love Island: Laid Bare, those episodes will it on Fridays. On Friday, July 16 at 1 p.m. ET, Paramount+ will stream the first episode of this online exclusive. This one-hour-long stream will showcase exclusive moments from the Villa that can only be seen on a streaming service. Aside from these two series, there will also be an exclusive Love Island episode that will air on Mondays every week. These episodes, which will be available to watch on the platform at 9 p.m. ET on Monday nights, will be exclusive and uncensored. In other words, they'll feature content that you probably wouldn't be able to find on the CBS network. The first exclusive Paramount+ episode of Love Island will air on Monday, July 12.

Of course, fans will also be able to follow along with Love Island all summer long on CBS. The first episode, airing on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET, will be an hour and a half long. It will introduce the audience to the first singles who will be entering the Villa. Days before the premiere, CBS shared details on these very singles. The cast includes Korey Gandy, a 28-year-old rental car agent from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Cashay Proudfoot, a 25-year-old waitress from Brooklyn. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.