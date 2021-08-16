'Love Island USA' Season 3 Winners Revealed

✖

The third season of Love Island USA came to an end on Sunday night. Heading into the finale, there were four couples remaining — Will and Kyra, Korey and Olivia, Jeremy and Bailey, and Charlie and Alana. Of course, only one of those couples could be named the winner. So, which couple won Season 3 of Love Island?

Sunday night's finale saw Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy walk away with the $100,000 prize. Second place saw Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada fill the spot, followed by Bailey Marshall and Jeremy Hershberg in third and Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch in fourth.

Congratulations to our #LoveIsland season 3 winners, Olivia and Korey! pic.twitter.com/6bfQ0K23b3 — LoveIslandCTV (@LoveIslandCTV) August 16, 2021

Love Island's third season kicked off on July 7. The reality series is based on the Love Island series that premiered in the United Kingdom in 2015 (the UK's version of Love Island is a revival of the celebrity series of the same name). Season 7 of the UK version is currently airing and will wrap in late August. The American Love Island edition has been hosted by Arielle Vandenberg since the first season.

Unlike Season 2, which took place in Las Vegas, the CBS production traveled to Hawaii for Season 3. Ahead of the premiere, Vandenberg spoke with PopCulture.com about filming the latest season of the dating series. Not only did she share what fans could expect from the season, but she also spoke highly of the season's stunning locale. “It’s so beautiful here. I genuinely wake up so happy knowing that the ocean is right there. There’s something so special and so magical,” she said about filming in Hawaii. “It’s so healing […] All of a sudden I feel so good. It’s beautiful. It’s perfect. I’m having the time of my life.”

In addition to opening up about what life was like filming in the tropical location, Vandenberg also spoke about the season's cast. While she said that she hadn't met them at that point, she promised that fans would be in for an exciting ride for the season. And looking back at her comments now, she was exactly right. “Think about it. Every season, they watch. They’re going to bring their best, whatever that is for them,” she said. “They’re going to bring their personalities, they’re going to bring the drama and what’s so fun is, this is really them. They’re not playing characters. They’re so themselves, and it’s so fun to just see an unfiltered version of someone living 24 hours a day — it’s so fun. I know there will just be just as much drama, if not more and the sexiness continues.”