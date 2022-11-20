Major Bravo Show Canceled

Kandi & the Gang, the spinoff that starred Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, has been canceled. As Deadline noted, Burruss confirmed that the show was canceled during an Amazon Live broadcast. The first and only season of Kandi & the Gang premiered on Bravo in March.

While on the Amazon Live broadcast, Burruss was asked by a fan if Kandi & the Gang would be back for a second season. She had some unfortunate news for them, saying, "Definitely, it is not returning." The reality star added, "Bravo is not bringing it back. So sad and I am super upset about it." Kandi & the Gang was a spinoff from RHOA that starred Burruss and her family. It followed the Grammy winner as she managed her Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant, which was named after her mother and aunts. The show's series finale aired this past May.

Burruss' spinoff may have been canceled, but she's not leaving the Bravo world anytime soon. In addition to appearing on the next season of RHOA, she also filmed a show with her Xscape group members. Elsewhere during the Amazon Live broadcast, the singer teased what fans can expect from the next season of RHOA, and it's safe to say that there is going to be plenty of drama. She explained, "I have been in so many arguments, since the summer, since we were filming the Xscape show all the way now filming Housewives. I feel like I have argued with everybody. Like, almost had some crazy blowouts with some people."

"There's been some craziness happening. RHOA, of course, if I be feeling like everybody is coming for me constantly lately and this time I am just not taking it lying down," Burruss added. "Yes, I have been having to read some people left and right and it's been going down." As of right now, it's unclear when Burruss' Xscape show will air on Bravo. RHOA, which recently aired the Season 14 reunion, is currently filming Season 15.

It was initially announced in May 2021 that Burruss would be getting a spinoff centered on her restaurant business. In addition to Burruss, Kandi & the Gang starred her husband, Todd Tucker, her mother, Mama Joyce, and aunts Nora and Bertha. The show put a heavy focus on the staff at OLG, much like Bravo's longtime hit Vanderpump Rules.