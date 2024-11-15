Maggie Sajak Hints at Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’ With Major Career Change

Maggie Sajak may be following in her father’s footsteps and looking forward to a life beyond Wheel of Fortune. While she’s been the long-running game show’s social media correspondent since 2021 and has even filled in for Vanna White on a few occasions, a recent career update could be an indication that she’s leaving Wheel in the near future. Via TV Insider, Sajak took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her holding up her lawyer oath certificate, revealing she passed the California State Bar Exam.

“A couple [of] months ago, I officially took the oath to become a lawyer in the state of California,” Sajak captioned the photo. “Thank you to everyone who supported me through this journey. I am excited to do some good with this in the future.” What this means for her future on Wheel of Fortune is unknown, but it’s certainly exciting to see that Sajak is well on her way to becoming a full-time lawyer, even if it does mean stepping away from Wheel.

(Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) VANNA WHITE, MAGGIE SAJAK, PAT SAJAK

Sajak’s big news comes months after father Pat Sajak’s retirement. Ryan Seacrest officially took over as host in September, and despite some reported problems behind the scenes, it seems to be working out alright. However, White almost didn’t return for this season as well due to contract negotiations and in the midst of it all, many fans wanted Sajak to take over her role as letter turner. White eventually managed to get a new contract, and for now, she seems to be staying on the show, so Maggie won’t be taking over for her, at least not right now.

As of yet, Maggie Sajak has not stepped away from Wheel of Fortune, but it wouldn’t be surprising if an announcement was made at a later time. It’s clear that she is focusing on something much more important than Wheel, and even if that means that the series will be losing another Sajak, at least it’s for a good reason. For now, though, Sajak is sticking with Wheel of Fortune, but fans may want to prepare themselves for the future, just in case.

Wheel of Fortune has entered a new era with Ryan Seacrest as host and a new set, and it’s very possible that more changes could be on the way. There’s no way of knowing what will happen, but one can only hope that it’s for the better.