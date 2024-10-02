'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Groan Over Show's New Set

The new era of Wheel of Fortune has started, and Ryan Seacrest is not the only thing fans have reservations about. On top of a new host, the long-running game show got a brand new set, which got a modern remodel. Speaking to USA Today, longtime co-host Vanna White said "It's like remodeling your home after 40 years" in regards to the new set. However, "You still feel like you're at home, but it's just a little updated."

Many viewers are not fans of the new set, and plenty of them took to Reddit to share their thoughts. Travelingmom13 said they "get that they wanted to switch it up with a new host, but did they really have to make the set look so cheap, sterile, and low budget? The old set looks homey and upscale." Another Reddit user, iiawesomej_rd, also commented on how "cheap" and "tacky" the set looked, with the puzzleboard being "the only good part." They continued, "Not a fan of the new graphics/removal of the LED logo behind the contestants either."

Not only do fans have to get used to a new host, but they also have to get used to a new set, so it's a lot to take in. summerjunebird on Reddit certainly had a lot to say, saying they "couldn't hardly look at the TV, the new set hurts my eyes." They continued, "I feel like I need to get blue light sunglasses to watch the new season. Is it just me and my aging eyes? I kinda felt overwhelmed, too, like there was a lot happening and going really fast. I have always found Ryan hyper and a bit over the top but thought he did good, just maybe bring it down a notch. Guess it will just take some getting used to."

Now that the season is almost a month in, it may still take some time. Wheel of Fortune is in a whole new era, and it's not something you can just ease into. Between a new host and a new set, there are a lot of changes. Of course, not everyone is going to like the new set, whether because it looks cheaper or because the old one was so iconic or both, and unfortunately, there's nothing that can be done with it. At the very least, fans can always watch reruns of older Wheel of Fortune episodes, which is better than nothing.