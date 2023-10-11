Vanna White Opens up About Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie as Her 'Replacement'

Vanna White may have only recently renewed her Wheel of Fortune contract, but the long-time letter-turner already has an idea of who should replace her when she eventually does retire from the game show. Opening up to E! News about the current iteration of the show, White revealed that she thinks Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, would be "a good replacement."

"I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason. She's been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure," White told the outlet, adding that Sajak's charm has certainly "rubbed off" on his daughter, who is currently serving as the game show's social media correspondent. "She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good. I think she learned a lot from her father because he's such a good interviewer. I think she's good for our show."

White's fondness of Maggie as her possible replacement, either upon her retirement or when she has to miss filming, seems like a no-brainer. With her father having served as the game show's host for the past four decades, Maggie, 28, is more than familiar with the inner workings of Wheel of Fortune.

The Princeton University graduate, who finished a Columbia University postgraduate program and studied law, made her Wheel of Fortune debut when she was just 1, per the show's website, and has continued to appear on the show throughout her life, even taking on official roles. In 2021, she joined Wheel of Fortune as the show's social correspondent, a role that involves taking fans behind the scenes on Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms. In her role, she also interviews players, celebrities, staff, and crew and gives fans sneak peeks at upcoming events. Maggie has also tried her hand at White's role, briefly taking over for White in May. She also co-hosted alongside White in January 2020 when her father was recovering from surgery.

White, meanwhile, has been a Wheel of Fortune staple for nearly as long as Sajak. After beginning her career as a model while studying fashion and competing in Miss Georgia USA in 1978, she joined Wheel of Fortune in 1982, becoming the show's permanent hostess just two months after joining Wheel of Fortune. She has remained the game show's letter-turner ever since. In September, she renewed her contract with the game show through the 2025-26 TV season, which will see Ryan Seacrest taking over as host from a retiring Sajak.