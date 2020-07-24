Lyssa Chapman Shares Throwback Photo With Late Stepmom Beth Chapman

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, is remembering the good times with late stepmother Beth Chapman. Sharing a throwback photo of the Chapman family ladies looking summery with flower crowns and sun hats, Lyssa and Beth can be seen beaming at the camera in the snap taken around five years before Beth died in June 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The photo was taken "circa 2014," Lyssa noted in the caption, adding the hashtag "Yesterday Tomorrow Forever." The beautiful sentiment was appreciated by her followers, who jumped in with comments remembering Beth. "My heart breaks for you every Beth post," one person wrote. "Beautiful photo of your family. Your mom was amazing. Beautiful lady inside and out!" another chimed in, as a third added, "Good memories I loved Beth she was a great straight up woman."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac) on Jul 21, 2020 at 11:02am PDT

Lyssa honored her late stepmother on the one-year anniversary of Beth's death by visiting the Hawaii beach where the initial memorial service was held. "She said please Hawaiian style...please do this right," Dog said on Instagram of the paddle-out service. "She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved." He added of how his family has managed to stay together in the difficult time following Beth's death, "So how the family has got through this is joining and staying more together. If I don't call one of them and they don't call me they think I've abandoned them. So it has brought our family closer together."

The family will be growing soon, with Dog announcing in May he had popped the question to now-fiancée Francie Frane. Lyssa has been very supportive of the couple from the start, telling The Sun in April, "I think that it's really hard for people to see Dad move on. It's hard for us, it's hard for the world. Beth and Dog were always together for everything, so it's been an adjustment period. And I think it's kind of selfish for people to kind of on-look and say things - even myself."

"I am not him. I don't know what he's personally going through or experiencing. So it's hard. It's selfish to put your judgment on someone and say, 'You didn't wait long enough, or you should have waited more time or that it's disrespectful,'" she continued. "I think that's selfish... you don't know what someone's going through."