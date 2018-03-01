Luann de Lesseps Laughs off Drunken Felony Charge in Cabaret Debut

Luann de Lesseps is shaking off her Christmas Eve felony arrest with the help of some humor.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member, 52, debuted her #CountessAndFriends cabaret show at New York City’s Feinstein’s/54 Below on Tuesday evening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dressed in a wide array of dazzling evening gowns and a tiara, de Lesseps opened her show with The Beatles’ 1967 hit, “With A Little Help From My Friends,” before transitioning into her take on a number of classic songs.

“I feel so much love in here,” she told the crowd, according to PEOPLE, which reports was cheering wildly for the Bravo celeb the entire show.

She also made fun of her recent arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve when she was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant after being found trespassing in a hotel room to which she was not registered.

“I had a list of songs but had to reconsider ‘Jailhouse Rock,’” de Lesseps joked, showing off her sense of humor. “I fought the law and the law won.”

She also made reference to her attempt to escape from handcuffs while in the back of the police car. “Crazy for thinking I could get out of those handcuffs,” she snarked.

After attending alcohol rehabilitation shortly following her arrest, de Lesseps is currently sober, she said, joking that the process is harder than it seems.

“Not drinking is exhausting,” she said. “Getting up at six and going to my meetings and to yoga and then filming Housewives. I’m dead by ten o’ clock I’m wiped out, I’m exhausted. And usually, I’m just starting at the Regency at that time.”

Even comedian Murray Hill brought up the Housewife’s scuffle with the police when friend Sonja Morgan attempted to interrupt from the audience, saying, “Calm down Sonja, the show can’t afford to send two of you to rehab.”

As the show went on, de Lesseps made a number of rehab jokes about herself, specifically when it comes to her wardrobe changes.

“My dress is from my latest collection it’s called the ‘I lost ten pounds from rehab collection,’” she quipped.

In addition to singing, the so-called Countess also read entries from her diary throughout the years, which she called the “Countess Diaries,” which included everything from details about former lovers to thoughts she had while ascending to her status of Bravo-lebrity.

Photo credit: Instagram / @countessluann