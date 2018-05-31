Luann de Lesseps’ Drunken Arrest Finally Shown on ‘RHONY’

Real Housewives of New York City fans knew it was coming all season. In the final moments of Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo reality show, they finally got to see one of Luann de Lesseps’ darkest moments play out on TV as she was arrested for disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve.

The scene was shown through video captured by officers from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Department on Bravo, and it was brutal to watch, as de Lesseps struggled with deputies and threatened to kill them. At one point, the 53-year-old slipped out of handcuffs in the back of a police car and tried to escape the car, telling cops, “I’ve done nothing wrong” and asking them to “let me out, please.”

“Don’t touch me,” she yelled at one officer. “I’m gonna kill you. I’ll kill you. I will kill you.”

Later, in a Palm Beach courtroom, local news footage showed the de Lesseps being charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. She has since pleaded not guilty and accepted a plea deal for a lesser misdemeanor charge earlier this week.

“Luann, you need to hire a lawyer,” the judge told de Lesseps. “These are serious charges. I don’t know if you have drinking problem, but stop drinking.”

After he arrest, de Lesseps released a statement on social media revealing that being in the city where she married now-ex Tom D’Agostino “brought up long-buried emotions.”

But based on Wednesday’s episode, it appears there was more to it than geography. Days before the former Countess left for Palm Beach, she learned that D’Agostino was dating someone else.

“You’ve moved on pretty good, sunshine. No grass growing on your feet,” co-star Bethenny Frankel told de Lesseps revealing the news about D’Agostino. “And he has some busted up, banged up girlfriend. That’s what I heard.”

Shocked, de Lesseps admitted she didn’t know her ex had moved on just months after the two ended their seven-month marriage. .

“He has no girlfriend,” Ramona Singer said while trying to save the conversation. “He had a different girlfriend every night!”

“Sorry Luann, I really thought you knew,” said Frankel.

Not one to let her vulnerability show, de Lesseps remained stoic about the news, which clearly shook her. “Darling, it’s history. I don’t want to talk about it,” she said, later explaining, “I’m so happy. I feel like I have a clean slate and I’m writing my own story.”

She was a bit more honest to the Bravo cameras, however.

“Tom should be living under a rock right now,” de Lesseps said. “He knows that all the women know him and he’s out and about parading around another girlfriend and I can’t believe how fast he’s moved on.”

“It’s like, ‘Really dude? Lay low, dick!’” she said.

After de Lesseps’ arrest, she went to rehab and has since remained sober.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.