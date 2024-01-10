'Love & Marriage' Star Arrested for Domestic Violence

Longtime Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt found himself behind bars. Holt was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Madison County, Alabama and booked on a domestic violence charge, according to jail records viewed by WHNT. Holt has not publicly commented on the incident.

At this time, details of the incident that led to the arrest are unclear. The Huntsville Police Department, the arresting agency, told TMZ that the arrest was a misdemeanor arrest from a warrant. Holt was booked into the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) at around 4 p.m. local time, with the MCSO inmate booking website listing his charges as third-degree domestic violence and harassing communications. He remained behind bars for approximately three hours before being released at around 7 p.m.

Holt, an author and CEO of the Holt Brand who worked as a teacher and coach before entering world of reality TV, is most recognized from Love & Marriage: Huntsville, which airs on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network. Per the show's synopsis, the series "centers around the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group." Love & Marriage: Huntsville debuted in January 2019, with Holt having appeared in all six seasons of the show.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville was among several series in the Love & Marriage franchise to be recently picked up for another season. In December, OWN confirmed that the show would return for its seventh season, with Love & Marriage: Detroit also renewed for an additional season and new episodes of Love & Marriage: D.C. confirmed to premiere at 8 p.m. Jan. 27.

"When OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville first hit the air and to this day, multiple spinoffs later, Love & Marriage continues to deliver and prove itself time and again by making OWN the top destination for Black viewers every Saturday night," Tina Perry, President of OWN TV Network and OTT Streaming, said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to tell these authentic stories and our successful collaboration with the brilliant Carlos King and his Kingdom Reign Entertainment."

Outside of Love & Marriage, Holt was also recently seen on the most recent season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After divorcing his Love & Marriage: Huntsville co-star Melody Holt, he sparked romance with The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shereé Whitefield. The pair, who met through mutual friends in 2022, broke up last summer.