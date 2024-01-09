'90s Rockstar Theo Lengyel Arrested on Homicide Charges After Girlfriend's Disappearance

Theobald "Theo" Lengyel, a former member of the rock band Mr. Bungle, was arrested on homicide charges in California after his girlfriend, who was last seen several weeks ago, disappeared. The 54-year-old is accused of killing his girlfriend Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Herrmann, according to the Capitola Police Department.

Also known as "Mylo Stone," Lengyel was previously identified by the police in a persons of interest investigation as the suspect in Herrmann's disappearance last month. After investigators found human remains in Berkeley's Tilden Regional Park on Tuesday, Jan. 2, Lengyel was arrested in Santa Cruz County.

"The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office," the Capitola Police Department wrote, per WKRN. As of Dec. 3, 2023, Herrmann, 61, was last seen alive in Santa Cruz, California. She had missed a flight to Hawaii on Dec. 12, 2023, when her relatives reported her missing to the police.

After Herrmann went missing, police identified Lengyel as a person of interest concerning Herrmann's disappearance. It was discovered that Lengyel's red Toyota Highlander SUV was parked in front of the house where she lived in El Cerrito. Additionally, Lengyel refused to assist police and failed to help detectives in finding his missing girlfriend, according to the El Cerrito Police Department.

As part of the investigation, investigators with the Capitola and El Cerrito police departments gathered information about the couple's activities and whereabouts prior to Herrmann's disappearance to determine what was going on.

"As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved," Capitola Police wrote in a statement late last month. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time." Police have not released any information about the motive behind the killing.

Lengyel was taken into custody by the police Tuesday morning on one count of first-degree murder. Currently, he is listed as an inmate at the Santa Cruz County jail with no bail set, records show, per WKRN. The case is being handed over to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office so that criminal charges can be brought against the defendant.

Previously, Lengyel played the saxophone for Mr. Bungle, an experimental rock band based in Eureka, California. Despite contributing to Mr. Bungle's first two studio albums, released in 1991 and 1995, he left the group soon after due to creative differences, according to a 2005 interview with Trevor Dunn.