Major Update on WWE Wrestler Liv Morgan's Drug Charges

There's some good news regarding the legal troubles of Liv Morgan. According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, the charge of possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoids, was dropped from the criminal case against the WWE Superstar. It's not clear why the charge was dropped, but Morgan stated the vape pen found in her vehicle was not her property. That charge is a felony in Florida, and Morgan was facing a maximum of one year in jail, one year of probation and a $1,000 fine. The charge was officially dropped on Jan. 2.

Morgan is still dealing with the charge of possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams), and it has been transferred to Sumter County's Misdemeanor Court Division. Her scheduled arraignment on Feb. 12 at the Sumter County Courthouse has been canceled. There will be a status conference related to her remaining charge on Feb. 20. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida, and Morgan could be sentenced to a maximum of one year in jail or on probation with a $1,000 fine. Morgan could also have her license suspended for six months and undergo random drug testing.

Morgan was arrested in Sumter County, Florida on Dec. 14. The arrest report said that Morgan was allegedly swerving around County Road 476 in Sumter County, crossing over the interior and exterior lines on the road. The responding officer claims he smelled marijuana when he approached her vehicle. The officer allegedly found a small bag of weed with a vape pen with oil loaded into it.

Morgan, 29, has not competed in a few months due to a shoulder injury she suffered in July. He has been with WWE since 2014, and in her career, Morgan has won the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Raquel Rodriguez.

In September, Morgan spoke to Muscle and Health about her journey back to WWE. "I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies," she said. "I'm basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes."